REPO (REPO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $215,282.00

REPO (REPO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $215,282.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.