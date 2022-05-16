Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Raised by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

RF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. 5,891,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,371. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.