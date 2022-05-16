Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $103.37.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

