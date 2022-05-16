Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,107 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 914,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,592 shares of company stock worth $323,978. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.37 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

