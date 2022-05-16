Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 18.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Sirius XM Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.