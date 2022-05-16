Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 90,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.