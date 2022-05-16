Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

