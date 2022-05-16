Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilray by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.53. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $23.04.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

