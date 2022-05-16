Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 546,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

