Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,715 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

