Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

KBA stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

