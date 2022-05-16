Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $435.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.94.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

