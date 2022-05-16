Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,158 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 158,706 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,287 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,650,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

