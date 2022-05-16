Refinable (FINE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

Refinable (FINE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2.13 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00516504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,515.46 or 1.78190992 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.