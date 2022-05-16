ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $11.84 million and $15,703.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,670.25 or 0.99909893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00193323 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00126330 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00080002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00227718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.