Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
RDI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,309. Reading International has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
