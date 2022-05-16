Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 15th total of 57,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

RDI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,309. Reading International has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

