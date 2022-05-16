Raymond James Reiterates C$13.50 Price Target for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$7.61 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$424.19 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.