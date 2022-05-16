Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$802.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

