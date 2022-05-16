Raymond James Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$86.50

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$86.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.21.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$58.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$65.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.73 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$232,771. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock worth $834,037 over the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

