Raymond James Analysts Give Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) a C$12.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTSGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.06.

TSE:CTS opened at C$6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.13. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 76.88.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

