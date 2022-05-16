Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $139.52 million and $26.92 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 106,723,155 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

