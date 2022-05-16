Raven Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $684.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $684.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00037631 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

