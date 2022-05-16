Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.09

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 24100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

