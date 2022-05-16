RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Cap of $24.40 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $24.40 million and $578,325.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00525545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,276.40 or 1.79399858 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008591 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.