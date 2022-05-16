Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,158,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Baidu by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 207,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.32.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.