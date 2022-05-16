Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 104,850 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,789 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $19,447,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 610,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $11,561,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.11 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

