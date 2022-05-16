Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

IVZ opened at $17.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

