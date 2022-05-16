Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,358 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,064 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Splunk by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Splunk by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.