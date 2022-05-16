Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,123 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.36 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.66 and its 200 day moving average is $275.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

