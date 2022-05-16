Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,319 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 721.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $273.12 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.56 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

