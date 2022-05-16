RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RDCM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.