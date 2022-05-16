Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $17.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 104.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 84.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.