Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.