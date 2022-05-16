Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 243,931 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in National Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,387 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $33.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

