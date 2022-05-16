Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 2.63% of Virgin Orbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of VORB stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VORB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.