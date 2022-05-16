Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,259,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 2.63% of Virgin Orbit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of VORB stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VORB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

