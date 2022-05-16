Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $233.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

