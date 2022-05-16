Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $9.80 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 167,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,795,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

