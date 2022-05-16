Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

