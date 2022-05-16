Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $246.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average of $323.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $225.62 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

