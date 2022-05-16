Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $246.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average of $323.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $225.62 and a 12-month high of $451.49.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.