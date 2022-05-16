Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 524.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,853 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

