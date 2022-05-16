Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

