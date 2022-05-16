Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 138,017 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 138,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

