Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,403.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $32,403.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,247,937 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

