Quant (QNT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $71.67 or 0.00240817 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $865.29 million and $54.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.67 or 0.01719165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003556 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.