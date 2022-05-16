Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

QLGN stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

