QUAI DAO Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $298,569.85 and $56,506.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00519548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00035828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,508.40 or 1.76262227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004743 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

