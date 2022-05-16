Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $498.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $515.26 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,025. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $41.32 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qiagen by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 192,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

