QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,532,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $6,402,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

