Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PYXS stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00.
In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
