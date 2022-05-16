Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PYXS stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.