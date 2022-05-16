Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PUMSY opened at $6.83 on Monday. Puma has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($129.47) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €115.00 ($121.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Puma from €114.00 ($120.00) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($126.32) to €112.00 ($117.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

